England recruit Michael Hussey and David Saker as coaches for upcoming World T20

England had come up short in the previous edition in 2021 after falling to New Zealand in the semi-final and have since lost all three T20I series against the West Indies, India and South Africa respectively. Nevertheless, the team still has a chance to redeem itself in the landmark seven-match T20I series in Pakistan scheduled to begin on September 20. It will be their last assignment ahead of the marquee event. The islanders had won the world title in 2010 but have since failed to add to the collection, their best run being a final appearance in 2016 when they lost against the West Indies in spectacular fashion.