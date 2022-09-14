England recruit Michael Hussey and David Saker as coaches for upcoming World T20

Today at 4:22 PM
England have strengthened the contingent that will travel to Australia for the World T20 next month by recruiting two key figures for their coaching setup. Michael Hussey has worked in multiple high-profile coaching roles in the past while David Saker will return for a second stint with the team.
The race to make the best preparations for the ICC World T20 2022 is well and truly on with England hiring two renowned coaches to be a part of the team Down Under. The Three Lions' staff will feature retired Australian batsmen Michael Hussey and former first-class cricketer David Saker as batting and bowling consultants respectively to help aide head coach Matthew Mott in his shot at the title beginning October 22.
England had come up short in the previous edition in 2021 after falling to New Zealand in the semi-final and have since lost all three T20I series against the West Indies, India and South Africa respectively. Nevertheless, the team still has a chance to redeem itself in the landmark seven-match T20I series in Pakistan scheduled to begin on September 20. It will be their last assignment ahead of the marquee event. The islanders had won the world title in 2010 but have since failed to add to the collection, their best run being a final appearance in 2016 when they lost against the West Indies in spectacular fashion.
"England Men's white-ball Head Coach Matthew Mott has enlisted the support of former England bowling coach David Saker and Chennai Super Kings batting coach and former Australian international Michael Hussey for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November," an official press release by the England and Wales Cricket Board read.
"Saker, England Men's bowling coach from 2010 to 2015, will join the tourists in Pakistan for the seven-match tour preceding the World Cup. Hussey, 47, who had a stellar career as a middle-order batsman for Australia in all three formats, will join the England set-up for the World Cup."
Hussey has in the past worked with the Sri Lankan and Australian teams in the international arena, apart from leading the Sydney Thunder and Chennai Super Kings to success in domestic leagues. Known as 'Mr. Cricket' for his encyclopedic knowledge about the sport, the 47-year-old has a great understanding of the pitches and conditions in his home country and could prove to be key for the England side.
Saker, meanwhile, was England's bowling coach for five years in the previous decade, playing a crucial role in leading England to their first away Ashes triumph in 24 years in 2010-11. He has since worked in the Australian domestic set-up as well and until recently was the fast bowling coach of Sri Lanka.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.