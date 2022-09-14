ENG vs SA | Lack of exposure to UK conditions played part in series loss, states Dean Elgar

South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar believes that lack of experience in English conditions played a major role in South Africa’s series defeat to England by 1-2. Elgar also added that it was tough for batters as the ball was swinging and nipping throughout the course of the three-match series.

England continued their excellent run of form recently against South Africa as they beat visitors by 2-1 in a three-match Test series. South Africa started the series with a win in the first match but England scripted a comeback winning the next two. South Africa lost the two Tests by a significant margin as they suffered defeat by an innings and 85 runs in Manchester and a nine-wicket victory in series decider.

England completely dominated the third Test as they bundled out visitors for totals of 118 and 169 respectively. Reflecting on the series defeat, skipper Dean Elgar claimed that the lack of exposure to playing in England was one of the reasons behind the team’s failure.

"I think lack of experience and lack of exposure to Test cricket (played a part)," Elgar said after the match.

"The lack of exposure to UK conditions with the ball swinging and nipping. We were also exposed to the type of batting conditions in this Test, especially where the ball was nipping quite a lot.

"It was up there with some of the toughest conditions I've faced and I have a relatively decent amount of experience. So I can only imagine how a guy who only has one or two Test under his belt must feel. It was tough all around."

South Africa faced just 92.4 overs in the third Test with Dean Elgar being their highest run-scorer with a knock of 36 runs in the second innings. Marco Jansen’s performance was a few of the positives for the team as he picked nine wickets from two matches and scored 82 runs at 27.33. As a result of the England series, South Africa are placed second in the ICC World Test Championship table.