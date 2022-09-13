World T20 set to be Mark Boucher's last assignment as South Africa head coach

Cricket South Africa has announced Mark Boucher will serve as the head coach of the Proteas one final time during the ICC World T20 2022. The organization stated Boucher has resigned in order to look for opportunities elsewhere that will help him build his future while fulfilling personal objectives, indicating the former wicket-keeper might be heading to T20 leagues around the world. Having been appointed by his former skipper Graeme Smith in 2019, Boucher has helped the team develop a strong core of players under the leadership of Temba Bavuma and Dean Elgar across formats thus making them capable of taking on the world's best on any given day.

Under him, South Africa won 11 of their 20 Test matches, including a rousing 2-1 comeback series victory against India earlier this year on home soil. The Proteas find themselves in second place in the World Test Championship presently and are firm contenders to play in the showdown clash next year at Lord's. As for white-ball cricket, Boucher led the side to 12 ODI victories in 21 outings that produced results as well as 23 T20I wins while suffering 18 losses. After exiting early last year in the World T20, they try their luck again Down Under in October where they have been grouped with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and two qualifier teams.

“We are deeply saddened by Mark’s decision to leave us but we also understand and respect his wishes. He is a Proteas legend and has done so much for the game in our country, both on the field and over the last three years off it, which we highly appreciate. He has built a sound platform for South Africa to flourish in all three formats and I’m sure we will see the results of that at the T20 World Cup next month. He has a settled squad already, one that is growing in confidence, and we look forward to watching them in their important series in India before they head to Australia," CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe was quoted saying by India Today.