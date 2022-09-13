WATCH | Mohammed Siraj sparkles venomously with a five-wicket haul on his County Championship debut

Today at 7:15 PM
On Tuesday at Edgbaston, Mohammed Siraj made headlines for Warwickshire by taking a superb five-wicket haul in the ongoing County Championship against Somerset. Siraj's five-for included the wicket of star Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq as well, which in fact was his first wicket in the competition.
In the ongoing County Championship, Warwickshire are currently playing against Somerset at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Mohammed Siraj, India's fiery pacer, made his debut for the English club on Monday. At stumps on Day 1, Siraj made his mark there as well by picking up four wickets for 73. Then on Day 2, he completed his five-wicket haul to help his side bowl out Somerset for 219.
Siraj's five wickets included the dismissals of Imam-ul-Haq, George Bartlett, James Rew, Lewis Gregory, and Josh Davey. In the 10th over, he got his first wicket, of Imam. The ball was pitched outside off stump which Imam tried to drive, only to get a nick behind keeper Michael Burgess. From there on, Siraj continued to take wickets in regular intervals and ended up registering a personal milestone.
Meanwhile, Warwickshire failed to take full advantage of their scintillating bowling show, led by Siraj. At the time of writing, they were left reeling at 69/3, trailing 150 runs in the first innings.
Here are Siraj's all five wickets on his Warwickshire debut:
Mohammed Siraj finishes with figures of 24-6-82-5 as Warwickshire bowl Somerset out for 219. #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/jneZp5ZcDj— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 13, 2022
Here's Imam-ul-Haq's wicket:
