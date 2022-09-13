WATCH | Mohammed Siraj sparkles venomously with a five-wicket haul on his County Championship debut

Siraj's five wickets included the dismissals of Imam-ul-Haq, George Bartlett, James Rew, Lewis Gregory, and Josh Davey. In the 10th over, he got his first wicket, of Imam. The ball was pitched outside off stump which Imam tried to drive, only to get a nick behind keeper Michael Burgess. From there on, Siraj continued to take wickets in regular intervals and ended up registering a personal milestone.