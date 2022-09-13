Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie, gone too soon, writes emotional Sachin Tendulkar

Today at 1:49 PM
Sachin Tendulkar has written a heartfelt birthday wish to Shane Warne, who passed away in Thailand while partying with his friends in March. Tendulkar and Warne, two icons, have had many fierce battles on the field during their cricketing days while representing India and Australia respectively.
Back on March 4, the cricketing world was left shocked when they heard Shane Warne had died in Thailand while partying with his friends. Warne, 52, breathed his last due to a suspected heart attack.
Warne had a stupendous career, taking 708 Test and 293 ODI wickets between 1992 and 2007. Among the many competitors, Sachin Tendulkar was perhaps the only one who enjoyed playing him during their battles on the field. But off the field, they were known to be good friends. In fact, they played together in an All-Star exhibition match in New York in November 2015.
On Warne's 53rd birthday, Tendulkar took to Twitter to write a heartfelt note to Warne.
“Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie! Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you. Will cherish them forever mate,” he posted.
Tendulkar, the only batter who has notched 100 international hundreds, is currently playing for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series.
Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 13, 2022
Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you.
Will cherish them forever mate. pic.twitter.com/0a2xqtccNg
