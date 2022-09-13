T20 World Cup 2022 | India needs to find clarity over number five spot, remarks Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa has stated that India needs to have clarity over the number five spot considering the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Uthappa further added that the bowling unit looks good as Arshdeep Singh can bowl well in death overs while Bhuvneshwar will also be effective in Australia.

India recently announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and it seems that Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda will be in contention for the number five spot. The team will be led by Rohit Sharma while KL Rahul will be his deputy for the tournament. The batting lineup includes the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel will form the spin department.

Voicing his opinion regarding the team selection, Dinesh Karthik has stated that the team needs to sort out their choice for number five.

"Chahal, Axar and Ashwin are all intelligent, shrewd, and wicket-taking bowlers. Their intent will be to always look for wickets. The top four looks extremely formidable, the lower-middle order looks solid as well, they just have to find clarity over that No. 5 spot," Uthappa was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Indian pace unit includes Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshal Patel for the T20 World Cup. Also, selectors have named Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar in the standbys. Uthappa stated that the bowling unit looks in good stead and Shami has been selected for his experience of playing ICC tournaments.

"That would be between Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda. I think it is important to have a left-arm fast bowler, and they have that in Arshdeep Singh and he will be very effective in the death overs. Bhuvi has shown what he can do and I think he will be effective in Australia as well. I feel very confident about the fast bowling lineup. The bowling is in a good state,” he explained.

"I think the thought process behind Shami's selection is that he is someone who has played a lot of these ICC tournaments in the past. In case there is any need for a replacement, they will have an experienced player at their disposal.”