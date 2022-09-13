IND vs SA 2022 | Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rested for T20Is, Jasprit Bumrah returns from injury

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been India's most prolific bowler in the format of late and recently produced astonishing figures of 4-1-4-5 in the Men in Blue's latest outing at the Asia Cup against Afghanistan. It will be interesting to see whether the likes of Harshal Patel and Mohammed Shami will be given opportunities to play in his absence considering the duo were not participants in the continental tournament. While Patel is included in the squad for the World T20 as well, Shami has only managed to secure a reserve player's spot.