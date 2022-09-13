IND vs SA 2022 | Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rested for T20Is, Jasprit Bumrah returns from injury

Today at 9:01 AM
A 15-man squad has been announced by India for the three T20Is against South Africa on home soil starting September 28. Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been afforded rest to rejuvenate while Jasprit Bumrah will return from a long injury break to gain match fitness ahead of the World T20.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the contingent that will take on South Africa for three T20Is in preparation for the ICC World T20 2022. Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been left out of the 15-member strong list in order to recuperate ahead of the world tournament while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to undergo conditioning at the National Cricket Academy leading to his absence. A notable inclusion to the squad is the team's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, returning to national duty for the first time since July after which he sustained a back injury.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been India's most prolific bowler in the format of late and recently produced astonishing figures of 4-1-4-5 in the Men in Blue's latest outing at the Asia Cup against Afghanistan. It will be interesting to see whether the likes of Harshal Patel and Mohammed Shami will be given opportunities to play in his absence considering the duo were not participants in the continental tournament. While Patel is included in the squad for the World T20 as well, Shami has only managed to secure a reserve player's spot.
Earn money!
Use FREE Predictions and earn from 100INR to 1500INR for one bet with professionals!Write
to Whatsapp
Regardless, the team will be greatly bolstered by Bumrah's return, given he is regarded as one of the greatest death bowlers in the format and his absence was evident during losing run chases against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates. However, Ravindra Jadeja remains missing after he was confirmed to miss the World Cup after suffering a knee injury during a training session in the tournament.
The three-match T20I series against the Proteas is scheduled to start on September 28 in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by fixtures on October 2 and 4 in Guwahati and Indore respectively. The two sides will also clash in an ODI series immediately after which will be India's last assignment ahead of the marquee event Down Under where they begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 23.
India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.