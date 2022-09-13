IND vs AUS | India squad for Australia series announced, Mohammed Shami earns a recall

Shami played his last T20I in the world cup last year but his performance in the recent edition of IPL was impressive. He is also one of the four standbys for the tournament to be played in Australia. Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh will be reporting to NCA for conditioning-related work during the home series against Australia and South Africa. Arshdeep will miss the Australia series as a result but the Indian bowling unit is expected to be stronger with Shami’s arrival in the camp.