IND vs AUS | India squad for Australia series announced, Mohammed Shami earns a recall

Today at 8:52 AM
India have announced their squad for the home series including three T20Is against Australia and Mohammed Shami has been considered in the T20 scheme of things. The series will kickstart on September 20 at Mohali and India would like to script a series win before T20 World Cup starting next month.
After a disappointing campaign in the Asia Cup 2022, India are all set to host Australia and South Africa. The team would like to put their recent Asia Cup debacle behind them and win the series to boost their confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup next month. The fixtures against Australia are going to start with the opening game at Mohali on September 20. India have announced the team and Mohammed Shami has been called back to the squad after a long time.
Earn money!
Use FREE Predictions and earn from 100INR to 1500INR for one bet with professionals!Write
to Whatsapp
Shami played his last T20I in the world cup last year but his performance in the recent edition of IPL was impressive. He is also one of the four standbys for the tournament to be played in Australia. Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh will be reporting to NCA for conditioning-related work during the home series against Australia and South Africa. Arshdeep will miss the Australia series as a result but the Indian bowling unit is expected to be stronger with Shami’s arrival in the camp.
India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.