Everybody gets opportunity and I’ll get mine as well for Team India, says ‘hopeful’ Rahul Tripathi

Despite missing out on India’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, Rahul Tripathi, India’s stylish aggressive batter, is hopeful that he will get ample opportunities for the Men in Blue in the times to come. Tripathi had an outstanding IPL 2022 campaign with the bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Along with Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi was one of the notable batters who failed to find a place in India's full squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, set to be played in Australia later this year. Instead, the BCCI decided to go with KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav as specialist batters along with skipper Rohit Sharma.

However, in a recent conversation with Sportskeeda, Tripathi seemed not too sad despite not being selected in the squad for the next mega event. The 31-year-old is rather keeping his hope alive that playing for India regularly in the future.

"No, it’s not like that. I am happy that at least I have come into the scheme of things. And obviously, there are players who have been performing consistently," Tripathi told Sportskeeda when he was asked if it was a 'reality check' for him. "But I think my opportunity will definitely come, and my job is to keep performing in whatever opportunities I get. Definitely, when you get selected, you aim and dream of playing for India, and hopefully, it’ll happen soon."

Not to forget, Tripathi batted with supreme confidence in IPL 2022 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), aggregating 413 runs from 14 innings at a strike rate of 158.24. He was one of SRH's only positives in their miserable campaign. Thus, Tripathi is more optimistic about getting a long run for India if he continues to do the same in the next IPL season.

"I don’t look at it that way that all the people got opportunities. It was about whatever the team required. Sometimes we won some games very quickly, so some of the batters didn’t get to bat. So everybody got their opportunity and, hopefully, I’ll also get mine soon," Tripathi added.