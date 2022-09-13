English cricket has a lot more talent than I thought, remarks Brendon McCullum

After England's comfortable nine-wicket win versus South Africa in the series-decider at The Oval, head coach Brendon McCullum seemed pleased with the bench strength that they have got. Under McCullum, England have won six out of seven Tests this summer, and will now focus on the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ever since Brendon McCullum has taken over as their head coach, England have seen plenty of success in Test cricket. Their last Test of the summer ended on Monday, and there at The Oval, in the series-decider against South Africa, they emerged victorious as well. Riding on their impressive collective bowling display, they won the series 2-1 by chasing 130 with nine wickets in hand on the final day. With that, they have completed six victories in seven Tests under McCullum, who came in following the exit of Chris Silverwood.

Speaking with the BBC after the Third Test ended, McCullum expressed delight over England's talent pool. The Kiwi great proclaimed that English cricket has a lot more potential talents than he could have ever imagined.

“I thought English cricket had a lot of talent but it’s got a lot more than I thought. I knew these guys were good but they are a lot better than I thought. It is a very privileged position to be in to go and help these guys perform. It has been an absolute thrill," McCullum told the BBC after England defeated South Africa by nine wickets on Monday to secure a 2-1 series win.

“There are still big challenges in the next couple of years but for now it has been a pretty successful summer.”

Ben Stokes, who led England by example in these victories, looks confident enough to do well in the next Ashes series. England had an embarrassing 4-0 defeat last time after which Silverwood was sacked.

When you know you’ve got an Ashes coming up very soon, it’s hard not to look at it, especially with how the last Ashes trip went,” Stokes said, as quoted by BBC.

“... I’m excited by the Ashes next summer, especially with the way in which we’re playing.”

Six wins in seven Tests for our Men's team this summer. pic.twitter.com/xdNRVpPjfQ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 12, 2022