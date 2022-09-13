Don’t think captaining Australia across all formats is ‘realistic’, concedes Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, Australia's full-time Test captain, has admitted that it is 'unrealistic' for him to be Australia's sole captain across all three formats. Instead, Cummins has called for David Warner's lifetime leadership ban to be lifted so that the left-hander can get an opportunity for the role.

Cricket Australia (CA) officials have the next two months to decide who will replace Aaron Finch as the country's ODI skipper after the veteran opener announced his retirement from the format following their recent three-match series against New Zealand. There have been many names thrown around who can succeed Finch, which include Pat Cummins, Warner, Steven Smith and Alex Carey. However, it seems like Cummins has no intention to get Australia's top post for ODIs.

In a recent chat at Kayo's cricket launch with the reporters, as reported by AAP, Cummins admitted he does not think he can be Australia's all-format captain in the coming days. Cummins highlighted that he, as a fast bowler, needs to get sufficient rest to be at his best.

"I think if you were going to do all the formats and every game, I don't think that's realistic. Especially as a fast bowler, I think you do need to find windows to rest. But I think you can manage that as well," Cummins told reporters at Kayo's cricket launch.

"It's not something I have really thought about. I am really happy with captaining the Test side ... I don't think they need to rush into any decision."

Further, Cummins put his weight behind Warner, saying the left-handed opener should be at the leadership duties again. Warner is still banned from leading any Australian team following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.