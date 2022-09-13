‘Champion’ Virat Kohli should be go out on a high till his retirement, proclaims Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi has labeled Virat Kohli a ‘champion’ and believes that the flamboyant Indian batter should be at his supreme best until he decides to retire from the sport. Kohli, after having a lean patch across formats, returned to form in the recent Asia Cup, where he hit his maiden T20I hundred.

Having scored 276 runs at a strike rate of 147.59 and an average of 92, Virat Kohli has had a terrific tournament in the recently-concluded Asia Cup. In India's last match of the tournament, against Afghanistan, Kohli made headlines by smashing his maiden T20I hundred -- his first since November 2019 -- at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The former Indian captain will be keen to carry the momentum in India's upcoming two home series against Australia and South Africa, and then in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

In a recent interview with Samaa TV, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi talked about Kohli's recent run of form. Afridi remarked Kohli, 33, should be batting like this in the future, and he should remain like this till his retirement.

"The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, there was a struggle initially before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. But in that scenario, the aim should be to go out on a high," Afridi explained in a chat with Samaa TV.

"It shouldn't reach a stage where you are dropped from the team and instead when you are at your peak. It seldom happens though. Very few players, especially cricketers from Asia Cup make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do it style and probably in the same manner in which he started his career."

Kohli will be return in action in India's upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia, starting September 20.