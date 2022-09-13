Asia Cup 2022 | Sri Lankans have given nice tight slap to everyone who couldn’t look beyond India-Pakistan final, proclaims Sunil Gavaskar

"Everyone was talking about India-Pakistan, India-Pakistan and India-Pakistan as if these were the only two teams. And when you look at the fact that Sri Lanka has won this (Asia Cup) for the 6th time, that is second only to India, it does tell you that when you talk about prospects, you must not ignore Sri Lanka. And that’s a nice tight slap that Sri Lankans have given to all those who were trying to say it’s going to be an India vs Pakistan final.”