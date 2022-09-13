Ashes 2023 | England can regain the urn next summer, reckons Michael Vaughan

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan is of the opinion that England might regain the Ashes considering their red-ball form in recent times. Vaughan also stated that England have to blend their aggression with toughness and shrewdness to be a successful red-ball unit in a long run.

England have been a dominant Test side this summer beating some strong teams such as India, New Zealand, and South Africa. England went through a leadership change after their drubbing by 4-0 in Ashes this year as Brendon McCullum was appointed as head coach and Ben Stokes was named as captain. The team displayed a fearless brand of cricket and the aggressive template termed ‘Bazball’ resulted in six wins from seven matches.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has found the team’s new approach very impressive and is of the opinion that they can regain the next edition of Ashes.

“At the start of April, if you had said they had a chance to win back the Ashes next year we would have said there was no way they could do it,” Vaughan wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

“But, on the back of a remarkable summer of test cricket, it is clear: England can regain the urn next summer.”

With their aggressive approach, England have been chasing some tough targets in Test cricket. They are looking like a completely transformed side than one year ago and one of the most threatening sides in the cricket world. Vaughan has stated that Australia will fear the aggressive way England have played this summer. He also advised the team that they should combine toughness and shrewdness with flair.

“Australia will respect the aggressive way that England have played this summer. And they will fear it too, knowing that England can attack and are so dangerous from all positions,” he explained.

“If they want to be the best team in the world for a period then they will have to play more consistently – combine that flair they have displayed all summer with that toughness and shrewdness.”