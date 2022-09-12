T20 World Cup 2022 | RP Singh picks his preferred 15-member India squad, includes a few surprising names

Today at 12:58 PM
RP Singh, one of India’s heroes for their successful T20 World Cup campaign back in 2007, has revealed his preferred India squad for their forthcoming T20 World Cup starting next month. Among a few interesting choices, Singh has picked Kuldeep Yadav while there is no place for Harshal Patel.
India's T20 World Cup squad will be announced later on the day, and many former cricketers have publicly revealed their preferred squad for the mega-event. RP Singh is also one of the former players who has gone with the trend. However, in his 15-member squad, Harshal Patel, who is reportedly fit after recovering from a shin injury at the NCA in Bengaluru, has failed to make the cut.
Speaking with India TV Cricket on Saturday, Singh highlighted why his two interesting choices -- Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav -- have the potential to do wonders in Australia in the T20 World Cup. At the same time, the former India left-handed pacer also remarked the Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, are no longer the tournament favorites after their miserable show in the recently-concluded Asia Cup. He also feels KL Rahul, who has been frequently criticized because of his questionable strike rate in the format, will definitely get a place.
“After their performance in the Asia Cup, India won’t go to the T20 World Cup as favourites. If you really want to earn that trophy, you need to do minimal changes in the squad and back the 11-12 players in the upcoming games against Australia and South Africa. If you continue to shuffle, it will only cause more confusion,” Singh asserted to India TV Cricket.
“I will pick Shami because the pace and bounce will help him bowl back of a length which is his strength. I have also added Kuldeep Yadav because even he can exploit the bounce factor in Australia. KL Rahul might not be in the XI but will definitely be a part of the squad.”
RP Singh’s India Squad For the next T20 World Cup:
Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Deepak Chahar.
Reserves: Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin.
The T20 World Cup 2022 will begin on October 16 and will run till November 13.
