T20 World Cup 2022 | RP Singh picks his preferred 15-member India squad, includes a few surprising names

Speaking with India TV Cricket on Saturday, Singh highlighted why his two interesting choices -- Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav -- have the potential to do wonders in Australia in the T20 World Cup. At the same time, the former India left-handed pacer also remarked the Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, are no longer the tournament favorites after their miserable show in the recently-concluded Asia Cup. He also feels KL Rahul, who has been frequently criticized because of his questionable strike rate in the format, will definitely get a place.