Sikandar Raza creates history, becomes first Zimbabwean to win Men’s Player of the Month

Today at 4:13 PM
Experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza has scripted history by becoming the first Zimbabwe player to win the ICC Men's Player of the Month award. The 36-year-old has pipped New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner and England's Test team captain Ben Stokes to claim the monthly award for August.
Sikandar Raza joins an illustrious group of players to have won the ICC Player of the Month award and becomes the first from Zimbabwe to claim so. Riding on his three centuries in August, Raza won the award by defeating Ben Stokes and Mitchell Santner.
"I'm incredibly humbled and honoured to have won the player of the month award from the ICC – more humbling that I’m the first Zimbabwean to ever win such an award," Raza said, released by an ICC statement.
"I would like to thank everybody who has been in the changeroom with me over the past three to four months – that goes out to the technical staff and to the players. Without you guys this would not have been possible. Lastly, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans in Zimbabwe and overseas for all your prayers, for all your wishes...they were well received and I’m forever grateful."
Earn money!
Use FREE Predictions and earn from 100INR to 1500INR for one bet with professionals!Write
to Whatsapp
Meanwhile, among women, Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath has been rewarded with ICC Player of the Mon for her stupendous form during the recent Commonwealth Games for Australia. She beat her countrymate Beth Mooney and India's Jemimah Rodrigues for the award after she played a major role in helping Australia claim the gold medal in Birmingham.
With eight scalps from five matches, McGrath finished the tournament as the joint second-highest wicket-taker,. She also chipped in with handy contributions with the bat as well.
"I’m honoured to have been named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for August given there are so many great players who are at the top of their game at the moment. I’m loving being back in the Australian team and being part of some really special moments, including making history as the first women’s team to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal,” McGrath said in a statement.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.