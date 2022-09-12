Reports | Rashid Khan to join St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in CPL 2022, to replace Wanindu Hasaranga

Today at 12:28 PM
"Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan is set to return to the CPL with the defending champions St Kitts & Nevis Patriots signing him as a like-for-like replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga. It is understood that Hasaranga, who is currently with the Sri Lanka side in the UAE for the Asia Cup final, is unavailable for the entire CPL season," an ESPNCricinfo report read which published yesterday before Sri Lanka's final ended against Pakistan.
After missing the last season owing to national duties, Rashid returns to the CPL this year. Patriots will be his third franchise in the competition, after Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals (earlier known as Tridents). He had enjoyed success with both his previous franchises and will be keen to carry on his good work in CPL. He will now have a spin attack that consists of Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya, Afghanistan's Izharulhaq Naveed, and local boys Jaden Carmichael and Jon-Russ Jaggesar.
Meanwhile, another Sri Lankan, Maheesh Theekshana, who was acquired by Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to play for them in CPL 2022, is still awaiting a NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).
