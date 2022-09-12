ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | India announce 15-man squad, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar among standbys

Today at 5:31 PM
The BCCI has announced India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin on October 16 in Australia. While KL Rahul is set to continue working as Rohit Sharma's deputy, there is no place in the squad for both Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar in the main squad.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced India's squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup. Unsurprisingly, Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side, while KL Rahul has been considering the side's vice-captain, as usual. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are the other two specialist batters who have made the cut.
Among the wicket-keepers, both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have managed to be picked. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda are India's only two designated all-rounders.
To form the bowling unit, three spinners -- Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal -- have been included, along with the returning Jaspritt Bumrah and Harshal Patel. And finally, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh have filled the two remaining slots of the 15-member squad.
Among the standbys, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravi Bishnoi have been selected, which means there is no place for Sanju Samson and Shikhar Dhawan as well.
🚨 NEWS: India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.— BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2022
Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
One title 🏆— BCCI (@BCCI) September 12, 2022
One goal 🎯
Our squad 💪🏻#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Dw9fWinHYQ
