ENG vs SA 2022 | Brendon McCullum has been a breath of fresh air, lauds James Anderson

James Anderson has heaped praise on Brendon McCullum, saying the Kiwi has brought positive energy in the dressing room ever since he has taken charge as England Test team's head coach. England have been making headlines more often than not since the McCullum-Ben Stokes partnership has begun.

Under the leadership of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, England are on the verge of winning another famous Test series, this time against South Africa. After losing the first Test by a big margin, Stokes and Co. roared back in the second Test and are now just 33 runs away to register a victory in the third at The Oval. At stumps on Day 4, the hosts had raced to 97/0 after being set at 130.

After Day 4's play, veteran England pacer James Anderson gave credit to McCullum for their impressive run in the format. Anderson remarked McCullum has brought fresh and positive energy since he joined the English dressing room and it has helped them to improve their performances drastically.

“It’s been amazing. I’ll be honest, Baz (McCullum) has been a breath of fresh air. He has come in and it all feels positive. There is always a positive atmosphere in the dressing room,” Anderson told Sky Sports after Day 4 of the third Test between England and South Africa.

“The sort of messages he sends about going out and trying to entertain and play a certain brand of cricket, everyone has bought into it. Some days it hasn’t come off, but when it does it’s spectacular and I think it’s changed not just how the players think about Test cricket, but how the world will think about Test cricket.”

Not to forget, the third Test had a washed-out opening day at The Oval. After that, a day was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Yet, England are managing to get a result out of it, thanks to an excellent bowling display overall.