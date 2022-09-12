Duleep Trophy 2022 | West, North Zone proceed to last four on back of first innings leads

The other fixture was a much closer affair albeit it did end up being one-sided as well. Asked to bat first, the East Zone saw contributions from all-around the order as Virat Singh starred with 117, the innings' sole century while Navdeep Saini scalped three wickets. However, the lack of huge innings restricted their score to a respectable 397 but it was never going to be enough against a dominant North Zone batting lineup. Yash Dhull's dominant 193 at the top of the order paved the way for a massive total, as skipper Mandeep Singh along with Dhruv Shorey and Himanshu Rana piled on the misery with half-centuries.