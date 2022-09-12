sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Asia Cup 2022, Final | Internet reacts to a spectator’s epic switch to the Indian jersey after Mohammed Rizwan’s dismissal

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    A spectator had unleashed India’s jersey after Mohammed Rizwan’s dismissal

    (Twitter)

    Asia Cup 2022, Final | Internet reacts to a spectator’s epic switch to the Indian jersey after Mohammed Rizwan’s dismissal

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:59 PM

    Ahead of the Asia Cup final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Bharat Army claimed that they were denied entry to the stadium for wearing Indian jerseys. However, during the contest, a spectator wearing Sri Lanka's jersey removed it to celebrate Mohammed Rizwan's wicket in Indian colours.

    Sri Lanka pulled off a memorable performance in the recently-concluded Asia Cup. On Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, they beat Babar Azam-led Pakistan by 23 runs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga were the heroes for the country while Mohammed Rizwan, the tournament's top run-getter, tried hard, scoring 55 off 49 balls but it was not enough.

    Rizwan's long stay at the crease kept Pakistan's hope after they were asked to chase 171. But keeping losing wickets at regular intervals from the other end did not allow Rizwan to accelerate. However, after notching his fifty in the 17th over, Rizwan was about to shift the gear, only to lose his wicket. Hasaranga, the player of the tournament, got the prized wicket, caught by Danushka Gunathilaka.

    Earn money!

    Use FREE Predictions and earn from 100INR to 1500INR for one bet with professionals!

    Write

    to Whatsapp

    Soon after, an incident took place at the stadium which went viral on the internet. A spectator, who was wearing Sri Lanka's jersey, was seen mocked by a Pakistani fan after Rizwan hit a six. But a few moments later, when Rizwan lost his wicket, that person removed his Sri Lanka jersey and after which, everyone could see there was an Indian jersey under that. In fact, he kept celebrating the wicket in the same way Sourav Ganguly celebrated at Lord's after winning the Natwest Series in England back in 2022.

    He's a spy!

    Absolutely shocking

    Investigate it!

    LOL!

    Epic

    Brothers

    Disgrace

    Action must be taken!

    Shame

    The happiness!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down