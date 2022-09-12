Asia Cup 2022, Final | Internet reacts to a spectator’s epic switch to the Indian jersey after Mohammed Rizwan’s dismissal

Sri Lanka pulled off a memorable performance in the recently-concluded Asia Cup . On Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, they beat Babar Azam-led Pakistan by 23 runs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga were the heroes for the country while Mohammed Rizwan, the tournament's top run-getter, tried hard, scoring 55 off 49 balls but it was not enough.

Rizwan's long stay at the crease kept Pakistan's hope after they were asked to chase 171. But keeping losing wickets at regular intervals from the other end did not allow Rizwan to accelerate. However, after notching his fifty in the 17th over, Rizwan was about to shift the gear, only to lose his wicket. Hasaranga, the player of the tournament, got the prized wicket, caught by Danushka Gunathilaka.

Soon after, an incident took place at the stadium which went viral on the internet. A spectator, who was wearing Sri Lanka's jersey, was seen mocked by a Pakistani fan after Rizwan hit a six. But a few moments later, when Rizwan lost his wicket, that person removed his Sri Lanka jersey and after which, everyone could see there was an Indian jersey under that. In fact, he kept celebrating the wicket in the same way Sourav Ganguly celebrated at Lord's after winning the Natwest Series in England back in 2022.