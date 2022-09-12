Asia Cup 2022, Final | Internet reacts to a spectator’s epic switch to the Indian jersey after Mohammed Rizwan’s dismissal

Today at 4:59 PM
Ahead of the Asia Cup final between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the Bharat Army claimed that they were denied entry to the stadium for wearing Indian jerseys. However, during the contest, a spectator wearing Sri Lanka's jersey removed it to celebrate Mohammed Rizwan's wicket in Indian colours.
Sri Lanka pulled off a memorable performance in the recently-concluded Asia Cup. On Sunday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, they beat Babar Azam-led Pakistan by 23 runs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga were the heroes for the country while Mohammed Rizwan, the tournament's top run-getter, tried hard, scoring 55 off 49 balls but it was not enough.
Rizwan's long stay at the crease kept Pakistan's hope after they were asked to chase 171. But keeping losing wickets at regular intervals from the other end did not allow Rizwan to accelerate. However, after notching his fifty in the 17th over, Rizwan was about to shift the gear, only to lose his wicket. Hasaranga, the player of the tournament, got the prized wicket, caught by Danushka Gunathilaka.
Soon after, an incident took place at the stadium which went viral on the internet. A spectator, who was wearing Sri Lanka's jersey, was seen mocked by a Pakistani fan after Rizwan hit a six. But a few moments later, when Rizwan lost his wicket, that person removed his Sri Lanka jersey and after which, everyone could see there was an Indian jersey under that. In fact, he kept celebrating the wicket in the same way Sourav Ganguly celebrated at Lord's after winning the Natwest Series in England back in 2022.
He's a spy!
Undercover agent 🤣🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/lpM9XtfY7S— Sidha_memer (@Sidha_memer) September 12, 2022
Absolutely shocking
😡 SHOCKING TREATMENT as The Bharat Army and other Indian Cricket Fans told they can not enter the stadium wearing ‘India jerseys’! #BharatArmy #PAKvSL pic.twitter.com/5zORYZBcOy— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 11, 2022
Investigate it!
The @icc & @ACCMedia1 we urge you to investigate as our members travelled all they way from India to watch the #AsiaCup2022 and have been told they can’t enter the stadium by local officials and the police! Absolutely shocking treatment!#BharatArmy #PAKvSL— The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 11, 2022
LOL!
Indian Fan in Yesterday's Match 😂😂#AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/ZmTkH1nYWu— Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) September 12, 2022
Epic
Congratulations Pakistan 🤣🤣— Rahul 🔥 (@k_raaahul) September 11, 2022
Indian fans during Finals 💯♥️#SLvsPAK #PakvsSL #PKMKB #AsiaCup2022Final #Final pic.twitter.com/aSMufuRvTq
Brothers
Brotherhood between Indian and Afghanistan fans. pic.twitter.com/RAjFT1RIZ2— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 9, 2022
Disgrace
Shocking if true! Indian fans are not allowed in Asia Cup final! #AsiaCup2022Final— Dadda (चंदन) (@ferrarinotfiat) September 11, 2022
pic.twitter.com/pXuHA9bXK1
Action must be taken!
The Bharat Army claims that fans are not being allowed to enter the Dubai Stadium wearing Indian jerseys. Appalling! Authorities need to get their act together now. #SLvPAK #AsiaCup https://t.co/dECF1Z5Dk8— Vishesh Roy (@vroy38) September 11, 2022
Shame
Indian fans are not allowed to enter the stadium in Dubai to watch Pak vs Srilanka cricket final wearing the Indian jersey #Dubai #BCCI @BCCI @BCCIdomestic pic.twitter.com/sr1JLR7swv— Ravinder Chaudhary (@SaffronRavinder) September 12, 2022
The happiness!
Indian Cricket fans right now 👇👇 😜😜🤣🤣💯♥️#SLvsPAK #PakvsSL— Virat Singh Chauhan_ (@Virat_chauhan48) September 11, 2022
#AsiaCup2022Final #Final #AsiaCupFinal #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/Q80nsauTL8
