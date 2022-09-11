WATCH | ‘Quick-witted’ Steve Smith slams slog six over the fence off no-ball after spotting an extra fielder outside the circle

Today at 4:08 PM
Steve Smith is known for being busy on the field while batting as well as fielding and on Sunday during Australia's third ODI against New Zealand, it was evident again. During the 38th over, Smith smashed a six off no-ball right after spotting there was an extra fielder outside the circle.
In Aaron Finch's final ODI game, Australia are on the front foot against New Zealand on Sunday in the third and final match of the series, taking place at the Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. They posted 267/5 batting first, courtesy of Steve Smith's 131-ball 105. He was ably supported by Marnus Labushchagne (52 off 78 balls), Alex Carey (42 off 43 balls), and Cam Green (25* off 12 balls) after they were reduced to 16/2 at one point. In reply, at the time of writing, New Zealand are 109/4 in 26 overs, requiring 159 more runs in the final 24 overs.
Smith anchored Australia's innings before losing his wicket in the 45th over, bowled by Mitchell Santner. Seven overs earlier, he showed the world why he has been considered one of the very best batters of the present era. Before the second ball of the 38th over, bowled by James Neesham, New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, made a mistake by setting an extra fielder outside the 30-yard circle. Smith spotted that perfectly, and knowing that he won't get dismissed because of the error made by the Kiwis, brought out an ugly slog. The ball, in fact, went over the boundary rope behind the deep leg for six runs, and right after hitting that, Smith started telling the umpire about the mistake.
Here's the full video of that shot, shared by Cricket Australia:
Steve Smith launching a filthy slog over the fence because he knew it was a no-ball due to the number of fielders outside the circle 🤯#AUSvNZ #PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/T3LFFjsCB8— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022
