WATCH | ‘Quick-witted’ Steve Smith slams slog six over the fence off no-ball after spotting an extra fielder outside the circle

Smith anchored Australia's innings before losing his wicket in the 45th over, bowled by Mitchell Santner. Seven overs earlier, he showed the world why he has been considered one of the very best batters of the present era. Before the second ball of the 38th over, bowled by James Neesham, New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, made a mistake by setting an extra fielder outside the 30-yard circle. Smith spotted that perfectly, and knowing that he won't get dismissed because of the error made by the Kiwis, brought out an ugly slog. The ball, in fact, went over the boundary rope behind the deep leg for six runs, and right after hitting that, Smith started telling the umpire about the mistake.