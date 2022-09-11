WATCH | Naseem Shah’s big inswinger sends stumps cartwheeling in Asia Cup final

Today at 9:03 PM
Naseem Shah has been doing wonders for Pakistan in the Asia Cup and the fiery pacer has got his side off to the best possible start in the Asia Cup final. In the opening over, Naseem's big inswinger, pitched on the good length, went right through the gate off Kusal Mendis before rattling stumps.
In the ongoing Asia Cup final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Babar Azam-led side are dominating at the time of writing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. At the end of the 16th over, Sri Lanka are 120/6, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa being the only ideal batsman in the middle, on 38 off 29 balls.
Pakistan got off to an excellent start, thanks to Naseem Shah's beauty in the opening over after Babar Azam won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first. The third ball was pitched at the good length, clocked at 142kph. It was a big inswinger that Kusal Mendis failed to read. As a result, Mendis had no clue how to tackle that before it broke the stumps. Mendis had been clinical for Sri Lanka throughout the tournament but because of a peach of a delivery, he had to return without scoring.
Here's Naseem Shah's delivery which went viral on the internet:
Super bowling by Naseem Shah🔥 Kusal Mendis out at 0! 😱 Watch the Asia Cup final LIVE on STARZPLAY: https://t.co/o9bY4kcbNP #STARZPLAY #AsiaCup #AsiaCup2022 #asiacup22 #Watchlive #cricketmatch #teamsrilanka #teampakistan #asiacupfinal #srivspak #crickethighlights pic.twitter.com/q1MKyKM1Lx— Cricket on STARZPLAY (@starzplaymasala) September 11, 2022
