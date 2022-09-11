WATCH | Naseem Shah’s big inswinger sends stumps cartwheeling in Asia Cup final

Pakistan got off to an excellent start, thanks to Naseem Shah's beauty in the opening over after Babar Azam won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first. The third ball was pitched at the good length, clocked at 142kph. It was a big inswinger that Kusal Mendis failed to read. As a result, Mendis had no clue how to tackle that before it broke the stumps. Mendis had been clinical for Sri Lanka throughout the tournament but because of a peach of a delivery, he had to return without scoring.