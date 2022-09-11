Virat Kohli is more skillful than me, opines Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has made an honest confession saying that Virat Kohli is a more skillful cricketer than he himself was during his playing days. Ganguly also mentioned that cricket scheduling has become more busy and hectic for the last two seasons with COVID and quarantine regulations put in place.

Virat Kohli has roared back to form with a blazing century in the Asia Cup game against Afghanistan and has been the highest run-getter in the tournament with 276 runs in five matches at an amazing average of 92. He recorded his first international century after a long wait of 1020 days scoring unbeaten 122 runs. Many former cricketerss have showered praise on Kohli for regaining his form and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is the latest name to join the list. Ganguly opined that Virat Kohli is a more skillful cricketer than he was during his playing days.

“I don’t think that (captaincy) should be the comparison… The comparison should be in terms of skill as a player. I think he is more skilful than I’m,” Ganguly said of Kohli in the ‘Ranveer Show’ on YouTube.

“We played in different generations, and we played a lot of cricket. I played in my generation, and he will continue playing, probably playing more games than I did. Currently, I have played more than what he has but he’ll get past that. He is tremendous.”

There has been a hectic schedule for cricketers in recent months. Kohli has also been a part of it and so he returned from almost a month-long break after the England series. The break seems to have done wonders for him as he reimagined his touch and was the consistent run-scorer for the Indian team. Reflecting on whether he gave any advice to Kohli regarding his form, Ganguly admitted that he doesn’t get to see players very often as they are going through a busy schedule.

“I don’t get to see them. The poor guys travel a lot. Everybody has been under media scrutiny. Just the names keep changing over a period of time. I won’t get to know half of it because I didn’t read so much. I would enter a hotel and the first thing I would say at the reception, ‘Boss, don’t put the newspaper under my door in the morning’, he explained.