T20 World Cup 2022 | India needs to include both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik in playing XI, states Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara has shared his views on who should play between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant saying India should include both of them for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Pujara also mentioned that team can opt for Deepak Hooda in place of Rishabh Pant in case they want a bowling option.

With the T20 World Cup just a few months away, India have a selection headache ahead of them. With a lot of depth in the talent pool, selectors might have a problem in selecting batters for the showpiece event in Australia. Also, with India’s recent outing in Asia Cup, there has been a raging debate around the selection between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik.

Karthik barely got a chance to bat in Asia Cup while Pant failed to impress while batting in two crucial games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Cheteshwar Pujara has voiced his opinion regarding the team selection for T20 World Cup in Australia saying India should include both the batters in playing XI for the tournament.

"I think if I had to pick my No.5, 6 and 7 I would go with... with the kind of Asia Cup we had, we need to strengthen our batting lineup," Pujara told ESPNcricinfo.

"I would go with Rishabh at No.5, Hardik at No.6 and DK at No.7. I think we need to include both. Rishabh and DK need to play," he added.

India dropped Dinesh Karthik in a few matches of the Asia Cup and played Deepak Hooda. However, Hooda was slotted lower down the order which is not his usual position, and also he didn’t bowl which restricted India to only five bowling options. There has been criticism of the move by many as Hooda was not utilised properly. Pujara believes that India can opt for Hooda in place of Pant if they want an extra bowling option.

"Unless you're looking for Hooda to bowl a few overs. If he bowls, then I think Rishabh misses out, Deepak has to bat No.5," he opined.