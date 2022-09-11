Stuart Broad equals Glenn McGrath’s tally, becomes second-most successful pacer in Tests

Today at 1:54 PM
On Saturday during England’s third Test match versus South Africa, Stuart Broad equaled Glenn McGrath’s tally to become the joint second-highest wicket-taking pacer in Test cricket’s history. Having taken 563 wickets in 159 Tests, Broad has also become the fifth-most successful bowler in Tests.
Veteran pacer Stuart Broad made headlines on Saturday during England''s third and final Test against South Africa, taking place at The Oval. Broad returned excellent figures of 4-41, coupled with Ollie Robinson's 5-49, as England skittled out South Africa for just 118 in the first innings. In the process, Broad leveled Glenn McGrath's tally and became the second-highest wicket-taker among pace bowlers in Test cricket's history.
Although Broad has taken 159 Test matches to snare 563 wickets, McGrath had reached there in 124 Tests. Meanwhile, James Anderson, Broad's long-time friend, is the most successful pacer in the longer format of the game, having taken 665 wickets in 175 Tests at an average of 26.24. Broad, on the other hand, averages 27.84 and maintains an economy rate of 2.94.
Earn money!
Use FREE Predictions and earn from 100INR to 1500INR for one bet with professionals!Write
to Whatsapp
In all, Broad is now the fifth-most successful bowler in Test cricket's history, after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anderson (665), and Anil Kumble (619).
However, England failed to take full advantage of their excellent bowling show against the Proteas. At stumps, they reached 154/7, leading by just 36 runs. Ben Foakes is in the middle, along with Robinson.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.