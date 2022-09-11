Reports | Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel to return to India’s squad in T20 World Cup 2022

Today at 12:44 PM
As per Cricbuzz, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, who did not feature in India's failed campaign in the Asia Cup due to injury concerns, are set for a return to their national squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup. The report added that the duo has already regained their full fitness at the NCA.
According to a report filed by Cricbuzz, India's talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah, as well as Harshal Patel, have been bowling normally at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru in recent times after recovering from their respective injuries. While Bumrah has not played for India since July due to a back injury, Harshal was out from India's Asia Cup campaign because of a side strain. As they have already got their full fitness, their selections in India's squad for the next T20 World Cup in Australia are almost certain.
"Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are set for a return to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. It might be a no-brainer that the two most key bowlers of the side would be staging a comeback but central to their return is fitness which, it is believed, has been cleared by them," the Cricbuzz report read.
Further, the Cricbuzz report also mentioned that Bumrah and Harshal will get matches in upcoming India's home series against Australia and South Africa, and their fitness will be scrutinized there.
"The selectors, however, will see the progress of Bumrah and Harshal in the upcoming home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. Both will be made to play the matches against the visiting sides," the report added.
The BCCI's selection committee meeting is likely to take place by September 15. The forthcoming World Cup in Australia, meanwhile, will start on October 16 and will run till November 13.
