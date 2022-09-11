Reports | Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel to return to India’s squad in T20 World Cup 2022

According to a report filed by Cricbuzz, India's talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah, as well as Harshal Patel, have been bowling normally at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru in recent times after recovering from their respective injuries. While Bumrah has not played for India since July due to a back injury, Harshal was out from India's Asia Cup campaign because of a side strain. As they have already got their full fitness, their selections in India's squad for the next T20 World Cup in Australia are almost certain.