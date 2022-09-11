ENG-W vs IND-W 2022 | We ‘forcefully’ played at a venue that was not 100% prepared for cricket, proclaims Harmanpreet Kaur

Today at 1:21 PM
After India’s humiliating defeat against England on Saturday, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur proclaimed that they had to ‘forcefully’ play at Chester-le-Street which was quite damp and not 100% prepared for cricket. India endured a nine-wicket loss against England, with two more T20Is yet to play.
Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India suffered a thumping nine-wicket defeat against England to start their limited-overs tour in the UK. They could only manage 132/7 batting first, with Deepti Sharma top-scoring an unbeaten 24-ball 29. Then England saw off the target in just 13 overs with nine wickets in hand. Sophia Dunkley starred with the bat, scoring a 44-ball 61 not out to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. After that, the sides will play three-match ODI series.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kaur felt his side had to play at the venue 'forcefully'. According to her, the outfield was a bit sluggish and slippery due to the wetness, and the pitch was also not conducive to strokeplay, which meant the conditions were not 100% right for a cricket match.
"I think in the end we were not able to get that many runs we were expecting. I just feel today we forcefully played because it was not 100% conditions for cricket to play. Still, I am happy with the way girls put the effort because when there are chances to get injured but they are ready to play," Kaur said after the match.
"That's what you need to have team-mates in the team [for] who can score in whatever conditions and I am happy the way we put our efforts."
India will next play against England on September 13 in Derby.
