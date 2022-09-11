ENG-W vs IND-W 2022 | We ‘forcefully’ played at a venue that was not 100% prepared for cricket, proclaims Harmanpreet Kaur

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur , India suffered a thumping nine-wicket defeat against England to start their limited-overs tour in the UK. They could only manage 132/7 batting first, with Deepti Sharma top-scoring an unbeaten 24-ball 29. Then England saw off the target in just 13 overs with nine wickets in hand. Sophia Dunkley starred with the bat, scoring a 44-ball 61 not out to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. After that, the sides will play three-match ODI series.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kaur felt his side had to play at the venue 'forcefully'. According to her, the outfield was a bit sluggish and slippery due to the wetness, and the pitch was also not conducive to strokeplay, which meant the conditions were not 100% right for a cricket match.

"I think in the end we were not able to get that many runs we were expecting. I just feel today we forcefully played because it was not 100% conditions for cricket to play. Still, I am happy with the way girls put the effort because when there are chances to get injured but they are ready to play," Kaur said after the match.