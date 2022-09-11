Asia Cup 2022 | Pakistan are favourites but Sri Lanka cannot be taken easy, comments Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram has claimed that Pakistan are favourite to win the Asia Cup but also advised them to not take Sri Lanka easy in the final as they are an exciting and young unit. Akram also praised Babar Azam and backed him to regain his form in the final and help the team win Asia Cup.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. Pakistan suffered a defeat in the group stages against India but they bounce back strongly to make it to the final. They were one of the strong sides before the tournament and have lived up to the hype so far.

Sri Lanka also suffered a disheartening loss to Afghanistan at the start of the tournament. However, they bounced back in an emphatic fashion beating strong opponents like India and Pakistan on their way winning four on the trot. Many cricketers have shared their predictions ahead of the clash and Wasim Akram thinks that Pakistan are favourites to lift the silverware. However, he also cautioned them not to take opponents lightly as they are a young and exciting unit.

“The performance of the Pakistan team has been fabulous in this Asia Cup. However, in the game against Sri Lanka, the intent was missing in their batting. The bowling was decent though. Hopefully, they will learn from their mistakes. But still, I think, Pakistan are the favourite in the finals. But the exciting and young Sri Lanka team cannot be taken easy,” Akram told BBN Sports, as quoted by News18.

Babar Azam’s form has been a sign of worry for Pakistan and they will hope for him to deliver in the final. Azam has managed just 63 runs in five matches at 12.60 and a strike rate of 110.52. Akram has backed Azam to bounce back in the form.

“Babar is one of the best players in the world and needs just one good innings. He struggled a bit because he might be worried about the lack of runs. But the good thing is, he has spent time on the crease, and for any great player, that matters as well. I think he’ll do well in the final,” he explained.