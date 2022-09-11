Asia Cup 2022 | Making too many changes in playing XI let India down, feels Ramiz Raja

PCB chief Ramiz Raja has felt that the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, made too many changes in the lineup which led them not to reach the final of the Asia Cup. Raja has opined the Men in Blue should have stuck with their winning combination, rather than experimenting too much for no reason.

After losing back-to-back matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Indian team failed to qualify for the final in the ongoing Asia Cup. Though they emerged victorious against Afghanistan in their final Super Four fixture, the triumph did not help them advance to the summit clash. As a result, the Men in Blue are now focusing on upcoming two home series against Australia and South Africa before going to the T20 World Cup, set to begin on October 16.

Speaking to the media ahead of Pakistan's Asia Cup final versus Sri Lanka, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja made a wild statement on India's failure in the tournament. Raja felt the Indian team management made too many changes after victories against Pakistan and Hong Kong in Round 1 and due to that, they paid the price.

“You have seen the team’s ranking; the results are also visible. If we compare the teams of India and Pakistan, people have been asking me why am I playing the same combination. You will leave them injured or so… My point is that we have handled a particular situation and won games. So, why should I change the winning model,” Raja told the reporters, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“India went down only because they are not letting the model set. They are making too many changes. They have a bigger pool of players with which they are experimenting. So, unless you don’t have that kind of bench strength, you don’t need experimentation. You have got a strong position so just hold that and keep winning games."

The Sri Lanka versus Pakistan final will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 11.