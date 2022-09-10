Virat Kohli opening will be brilliant idea, but not sure if KL Rahul will stick with that, remarks Harbhajan Singh

Today at 12:02 PM
Harbhajan Singh has stated that Virat Kohli opening the innings for India would be a brilliant idea but is unsure whether KL Rahul would stick with it. He further added that Kohli has been impressive while opening the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore and likes the opening position.
Virat Kohli ended his century drought in the Asia Cup game against Afghanistan recently and it is one of the positives for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup. Kohli scored unbeaten 122 runs sticking with the newly adapted aggressive template by the Indian team. He played a brilliant knock while opening the innings, triggering a discussion regarding his batting slot.
Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh is of the opinion that Virat Kohli should open the innings regularly.
"Yeah, Virat opening would be a brilliant idea, going forward. But I am not sure if Rahul will stick with that. Indian team needs to see what they need to do going forward and whether they want to have a combo of Virat Kohli and Rohit starting the innings and KL bat at No. 3. The management needs to decide whether this can be plan B of plan A. I think Virat is a top player, no doubt about it. So are KL Rahul and Rohit," Harbhajan was quoted as saying by India Today.
Kohli has opened on nine occasions in T20Is scoring 400 runs at a strike rate of over 140. Also, while opening for Royal Challengers Bangalore he has been impressive. He managed 973 runs in 2016 for the franchise in IPL. Harbhajan has opined that Kohli likes opening the innings.
"He has opened his innings even in franchise cricket, even for RCB while he was captaining. When he opened the innings for RCB, he scored 921 runs in one season. So this role is not new to him, he sort of likes that spot,” he explained.
