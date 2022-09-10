Virat Kohli opening will be brilliant idea, but not sure if KL Rahul will stick with that, remarks Harbhajan Singh

"Yeah, Virat opening would be a brilliant idea, going forward. But I am not sure if Rahul will stick with that. Indian team needs to see what they need to do going forward and whether they want to have a combo of Virat Kohli and Rohit starting the innings and KL bat at No. 3. The management needs to decide whether this can be plan B of plan A. I think Virat is a top player, no doubt about it. So are KL Rahul and Rohit," Harbhajan was quoted as saying by India Today.