Virat Kohli is more skillful player than I was, remarks Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has heaped rich praise on Virat Kohli, saying the flamboyant 33-year-old is a more skillful player than he ever was during his cricketing days. Ganguly's comments came after Kohli's maiden T20I hundred – his first after 1,020 days – against Afghanistan on Thursday during Asia Cup.
On Thursday during India's Asia Cup fixture against Afghanistan, Virat Kohli hit his much-anticipated 71st international hundred across formats. His 61-ball knock was filled with sheer class, smashing 12 fours and six sixes en route to an unbeaten 122. Riding on his knock, coupled with Bhuvneshwar Kumar's exceptional figures of 4-1-4-5, India finished things off with a comfortable 101-run victory.
Speaking on the ‘Ranveer Show’ on YouTube, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was asked how he would react after Kohli's much-needed innings. Ganguly, in response, lauded Kohli as much as he could and proclaimed the 33-year-old should break every other record when he will retire from the sport. However, Ganguly mentioned there should not be any comparison between him and Kohli regarding captaincy.
I don’t think that (captaincy) should be the comparison… The comparison should be in terms of skill as a player. I think he is more skillful than I’m,” Ganguly said of Kohli in the ‘Ranveer Show’ on YouTube.
“Currently, I have played more than what he has but he’ll get past that. He is tremendous. Cricket has become a bit more hectic, and busy. COVID for the last two seasons has made it even tougher because of quarantine and all that went on. But the rewards are good."
