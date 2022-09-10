Virat Kohli is more skillful player than I was, remarks Sourav Ganguly

Speaking on the ‘Ranveer Show’ on YouTube, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was asked how he would react after Kohli's much-needed innings. Ganguly, in response, lauded Kohli as much as he could and proclaimed the 33-year-old should break every other record when he will retire from the sport. However, Ganguly mentioned there should not be any comparison between him and Kohli regarding captaincy.