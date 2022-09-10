This is crunch time for Rahul Dravid with T20 World Cup coming up, proclaims Saba Karim

Saba Karim has stated that it will be crunch time for Rahul Dravid with the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia in October. Karim further added that Rahul Dravid will be only satisfied with his own inputs in case India wins T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup in next two years.

India were one of the favorites to win the title in Asia Cup 2022 but they were ruled out of the super four stages. The team lost two crucial matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The campaign also revealed gaps India should fill ahead of the T20 World Cup. There have been a lot of expectations from Rahul Dravid since he was appointed as head coach but his performance in Asia Cup have raised doubts over the team’s chances in World Cup.

Considering all this, it will be an acid test for India in the showpiece event. Former India cricketer Saba Karim has opined that the honeymoon period for Rahul Dravid is over and it is a crunch time for team.

Earn money! Use FREE Predictions and earn from 100INR to 1500INR for one bet with professionals! Write

to Whatsapp

"Well, even Rahul Dravid is aware that the honeymoon period is over, and he is trying his best to be an alchemist but so far, such metals haven't been converted into core. One would expect him to do that. This is crunch time for Rahul Dravid. With the World Cup T20 coming up, next year the ODI World Cup coming up. These two big ICC events, if India can win both these championships then only Rahul Dravid will be satisfied with the kind of inputs he has given to team India," Saba Karim said on Sports18.

India have been brilliant in white-ball cricket under the tenure of coach Rahul Dravid. However, their performance hasn’t been much impressive in Test cricket overseas. India lost the Test series in South Africa and also they suffered a defeat in the rescheduled Test against England. Karim stated that Dravid will happy if India wins ICC events and starts winning Tests in SENA(South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

"See Rahul is sensible and intelligent enough to understand that the only way he can define a successful tenure of his coaching career is if India - number one, wins ICC events and number two it starts to win Test series in SENA countries. I'm not talking about Test wins. Test wins even while Rahul Dravid was playing, India has done that. But more importantly, when India starts to win in SENA countries, the Test series, that's when Rahul Dravid will be very happy with team India's performance,” Karim explained.