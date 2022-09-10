Not picking Mohammed Shami in T20Is is India’s wrong thought process, feels Virender Sehwag

Many were surprised when Mohammed Shami was dropped from India's Asia Cup squad for the Asia Cup, especially after his impressive outings in England in July. Some thought it was a tactical decision keeping India's upcoming T20 World Cup campaign in mind, but eventually, the move went wrong. Avesh Khan, who was selected instead of Shami, conceded too many runs before he was ruled out of the tournament because of illness. Collectively, India failed to live up to the expectations as well and their defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four phase forced them out of the tournament.