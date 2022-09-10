Not picking Mohammed Shami in T20Is is India’s wrong thought process, feels Virender Sehwag

Today at 8:53 PM
Virender Sehwag has criticized the Indian team management for not including Mohammed Shami in the ongoing Asia Cup, where India failed to reach the final of the tournament. Sehwag also pointed out that Shami could have been even easily picked in place of Avesh Khan when he was injured.
Many were surprised when Mohammed Shami was dropped from India's Asia Cup squad for the Asia Cup, especially after his impressive outings in England in July. Some thought it was a tactical decision keeping India's upcoming T20 World Cup campaign in mind, but eventually, the move went wrong. Avesh Khan, who was selected instead of Shami, conceded too many runs before he was ruled out of the tournament because of illness. Collectively, India failed to live up to the expectations as well and their defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four phase forced them out of the tournament.
Speaking on Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag slammed Indian selectors for not bringing Shami to the UAE for Asia Cup. Sehwag remarked Shami could have easily played there, and his good form would help him carry the momentum in Australia for the next T20 World Cup, where his experience would definitely matter.
"It's a wrong thought process (about Shami not being in T20I plans). Two years ago, even (Ravichandran) Ashwin wasn't in your plans. But if your two bowlers were injured, you could have picked Shami for his experience in the Asia Cup," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.
"When Avesh was unavailable, Shami would have played. I understand you want to give youngsters a chance, but in Australia you also need experience. Shami will be handy on those fast pitches."
India will soon announce their T20 World Cup squad officially.
