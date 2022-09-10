AUS vs NZ | Marcus Stoinis ruled out of the third ODI due to side strain, David Warner to also miss fixture

Today at 12:04 PM
Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of the third and final game of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand as a result of a side strain. Also, David Warner has been released from Australia’s squad to manage the workload for the final game of the series and will miss the game as a result.
Australia will lock horns against New Zealand in the third ODI of the series on Sunday. There have been some major changes in the squad ahead of the fixture, Marcus Stoinis will miss the game due to a side strain while David Warner has been released from the team to manage the workload. Stonis will try to recover in time for T20Is against India. Nathan Ellis has been called into the squad for the last ODIs.
Finch will now have a different opening partner and Marnus Labuschagne could be an option to open the innings. Cameron Green may be also available again after missing the second match due to cramps. Stonis has played a key role for the Australian squad with his all-round skills. He has made 308 runs in 19 ODI innings at 17.11. Also, the team will need him to be fit for the T20 World Cup.
Stonis has been the second injury in the last couple of weeks for the team after Mitchell Marsh nursed a minor ankle injury. Marsh has been a regular no.3 batter for Australia and also provides a handy pace-bowling option.
