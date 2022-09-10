Asia Cup 2022 | How could Pakistani batters not read Wanindu Hasaranga’s variations from the finger, questions Salman Butt

"The way Pakistan’s batters got out was quite disappointing. They've been playing tape-ball cricket their entire lives. How can they not read Hasaranga’s variations from the finger? Straight finger means the ball will spin away, and behind the hand means the delivery will come in. Iftikhar Ahmed could not read a googly in an earlier match. In this game as well, he couldn’t pick the variation," Butt explained on his YouTube channel.