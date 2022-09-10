Aaron Finch retires from ODIs, continues as T20I skipper

In the latest development, Aaron Finch has bid farewell to his ODI career and will play his final game against New Zealand on Sunday but will continue as T20I captain. Reflecting on his career, Finch stated that it has been a fantastic ride with incredible memories for him in international cricket.

Australia captain Aaron Finch has been a vital part of their white-ball teams over the years. However, Finch has announced his retirement from ODIs and will play his last game against New Zealand on Sunday. He has captained the side very well and led Australia to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. Finch will still lead the T20I side as Australia will look forward to defending their title in the T20 World Cup.

Finch stated that it has been a fantastic ride in his official statement and also added that he wants to give some time to next captain to prepare for the 2023 World Cup.

"It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories. I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes,” Finch said in an official statement.

"It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point."

Finch has been going through a poor run of form in ODIs recently. He scored just 169 runs at 13 this year including five ducks. Also, he managed just 26 runs in the last seven innings. Finch had set his eyes on the 2023 World Cup but had realised that he might not be able to play next year. He admitted that with the kind of form he is going through and a troublesome shoulder he would have never made it that far.

"I could have tried to play the series against England, and that would have been a bit of a fairytale finishing at the MCG, but I think that's never been my style to be self-indulgent in any way. So it's important that whoever takes over the captaincy, and whoever opens the batting, is given the best opportunity to take take the team forward and win the World Cup in 2023. I'm very comfortable and confident I would never have made it that far, just with my body as well as a bit of form,” he explained.

Finch has scored 5401 runs in his ODI career at 39.14 with 17 hundreds, the third-most for Australia. He was also an important part of the 2015 World Cup-winning team. Finch was always known to be an explosive batter at top of the innings and played a vital role in providing some aggressive starts to Australia.