Reports | Aaron Finch likely to announce retirement from one-day internationals

According to a report by codesports.com.au Aaron Finch is expected to make a big announcement regarding his international career and bid farewell to ODI cricket. Finch has been struggling with his form for a long time and was under the scan for below par run of form in recent fixtures.
Aaron Finch has been a vital cog in the wheel for Australia over the years. He debuted as a T2-I specialist for the national team and soon was involved in leadership group for the team. Australia won T20 World Cup in 2021 under his leadership and they will be looking forward to winning another title this year as well.
According to a report in codesports.com.au, Finch is likely to announce his retirement from ODIs under pressure for the final and 3rd ODI of the series against New Zealand. Finch has already hinted on his retirement after the T20 World Cup.
“It might be a full stop on everything (several players retiring from T20Is, including him) if it goes to plan like that. Fairy tales can happen in sports. I think, just naturally, when guys get to their mid-30s, it’s going to be that way. Davey (Warner) just keeps going; he could play for another 10 years, I think, with how fit he is and how much he loves the competition and continuing to challenge himself,” he had said earlier.
Australia are leading the three-match series against New Zealand currently and will aim to beat the opposition with a clean sweep.
