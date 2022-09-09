Reports | Aaron Finch likely to announce retirement from one-day internationals

Aaron Finch has been a vital cog in the wheel for Australia over the years. He debuted as a T2-I specialist for the national team and soon was involved in leadership group for the team. Australia won T20 World Cup in 2021 under his leadership and they will be looking forward to winning another title this year as well.

According to a report in codesports.com.au, Finch is likely to announce his retirement from ODIs under pressure for the final and 3rd ODI of the series against New Zealand. Finch has already hinted on his retirement after the T20 World Cup.

“It might be a full stop on everything (several players retiring from T20Is, including him) if it goes to plan like that. Fairy tales can happen in sports. I think, just naturally, when guys get to their mid-30s, it’s going to be that way. Davey (Warner) just keeps going; he could play for another 10 years, I think, with how fit he is and how much he loves the competition and continuing to challenge himself,” he had said earlier.