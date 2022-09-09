Matthew Hayden appointed as mentor of Pakistan cricket team for 2022 T20 World Cup

In the latest development, Matthew Hayden is set to rejoin the Pakistan cricket team as a mentor for the 2022 World T20. Hayden had served as the batting consultant of the team in the previous edition and will join the team on October 15 in Brisbane before they start their campaign against India.

With the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia later this year, teams are strengthening their sides. Pakistan have acquired the services of former Australian cricket Matthew Hayden as the mentor of the team for the World Cup. Hayden has also served as the batting consultant of the team in the previous edition of the tournament.

Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Ramiz Raja has welcomed the appointment and expressed his joy.

"I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australian conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under,” Raja stated.

Hayden will join the team in Brisbane on October 15 as the team will arrive after a T20I series involving Bangladesh and New Zealand. Pakistan will play their tournament opener against India on October 23 in Melbourne. Hayden shared his excitement to join the team as a mentor for the showpiece event.

"I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday's win over India was brilliant. I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year.

"I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can't wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room."