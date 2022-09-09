England reclaim top spot in ODI rankings following successive wins against New Zealand

England's dominance in white-ball cricket over the past few years has seen them be a constant presence at the top of the charts in both ODIs and T20Is. However, a slump in form saw them lose the coveted first rank in ODIs in May last year to rivals New Zealand. Nevertheless, the reigning world champions are back to being the top-ranked ODI side in the world on the back of 10 victories in 13 encounters since, including series wins against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. New Zealand, meanwhile, have failed to get going in their ongoing tour of Australia, losing the thread of the game in crucial moments to fall to two successive defeats and thus seal a series loss.