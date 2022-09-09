ENG vs SA 2022 | Day two of final Test suspended following Queen's death, future of the match uncertain

Today at 12:01 PM
The England Cricket Board has announced that no play will take place on Friday in the third and final Test against South Africa after the Queen passed away the day before. The first day was washed out with persistent rain and a decision is yet to be taken on the future course of action.
The England Cricket Board has confirmed that the second day of the third Test between England and South Africa scheduled to take place at the Kia Oval on Friday now stands suspended after news broke that the country's reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at the age of 96.
"Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place. For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course," the ECB said in a statement.
No cricket had occurred on the opening day of the encounter as well owing to consistent rain throughout the day. The series is currently tied at 1-1 after both the matches ended in three days' time on account of being completely one-sided affairs. A spectacular bowling display by the Proteas had seen them wrap up the first clash by whopping innings and 12 runs before the hosts retaliated in kind by demolishing South Africa by an even bigger margin of an innings and 85 runs in the second match.
ESPN Cricinfo has reported that the two contingents held a meeting to discuss the future course of action, with Cricket South Africa willing to co-operate with any decision the ECB takes, including an extension of the tour to play the game on a later date. Several international club football games featuring English sides saw tributes and a minute of silence once the news became official while two domestic games to be played on Friday were cancelled. The PGA golf championship also decided to suspend proceedings on Thursday ahead of announcing the abandonment of Friday's session while the English Premier League is also likely to cancel the weekend's fixture to mark a period of mourning.
"I'm sure I speak for everyone in the game when I say how truly sad I am to hear of the Queen's passing. Her Majesty has been such a great supporter of the game and was always so vocal of her and her late husband's enjoyment around the sport. Her dedication to her country will never be forgotten. For her service and her selflessness over her extraordinary reign, we owe her a debt that can never be repaid," ECB chair Richard Thompson was quoted saying.
Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.— England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) September 8, 2022
For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course. pic.twitter.com/hcQ6CBJ3Wx
