ENG vs SA 2022 | Day two of final Test suspended following Queen's death, future of the match uncertain

ESPN Cricinfo has reported that the two contingents held a meeting to discuss the future course of action, with Cricket South Africa willing to co-operate with any decision the ECB takes, including an extension of the tour to play the game on a later date. Several international club football games featuring English sides saw tributes and a minute of silence once the news became official while two domestic games to be played on Friday were cancelled. The PGA golf championship also decided to suspend proceedings on Thursday ahead of announcing the abandonment of Friday's session while the English Premier League is also likely to cancel the weekend's fixture to mark a period of mourning.