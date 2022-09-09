Asia Cup 2022 | Time to sit back and reflect where we need to improve, admits KL Rahul

India put in their best performance of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday against Afghanistan albeit it came in a dead rubber after their elimination from the tournament had already been confirmed. However, the 101-run victory was hallmarked by some incredible individual displays that bode well for the team's future. While Virat Kohli's 71st international century after nearly three years was certainly the highlight of their display as they etched a mammoth score of 212, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's five-wicket haul to restrict Afghanistan to 111/8 was certainly the icing on the cake.