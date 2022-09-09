Asia Cup 2022 | Saw real Virat Kohli when he scored last 50 of his knock against Afghanistan, remarks Shoaib Akhtar

India registered victory by a huge margin of 101 runs against Afghanistan in their last game of the Asia Cup 2022. Virat Kohli played a heroic knock in the match scoring his maiden T20I century and played a crucial role in India’s win. Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 122 runs from 61 balls laced with 12 fours and six sixes. Courtesy of his innings, India posted a total of above 200.

Many former cricketers have praised Kohli for his form and Shoaib Akhtar has praised the right-hander. Akhtar said that he saw the batter getting his form back after scoring a hundred.

"The first 50 runs Kohli made yesterday, that wasn't the real Virat Kohli. I was seeing his real self in patches during this Asia Cup. But, I saw the real Virat Kohli when he scored the last 50 of his innings. When he scored his hundred, it felt like Virat Kohli was scoring at will and he was getting his form back,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.