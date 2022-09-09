Asia Cup 2022 | Saw real Virat Kohli when he scored last 50 of his knock against Afghanistan, remarks Shoaib Akhtar

Today at 2:09 PM
Shoaib Akhtar has opined that he saw the real Virat Kohli during the last 50 runs of his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. Akhtar further added that Kohli looked like he was scoring at will and had returned to form after a lengthy century drought since 2019.
India registered victory by a huge margin of 101 runs against Afghanistan in their last game of the Asia Cup 2022. Virat Kohli played a heroic knock in the match scoring his maiden T20I century and played a crucial role in India’s win. Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 122 runs from 61 balls laced with 12 fours and six sixes. Courtesy of his innings, India posted a total of above 200.
Many former cricketers have praised Kohli for his form and Shoaib Akhtar has praised the right-hander. Akhtar said that he saw the batter getting his form back after scoring a hundred.
Earn money!
Use FREE Predictions and earn from 100INR to 1500INR for one bet with professionals!Write
to Whatsapp
"The first 50 runs Kohli made yesterday, that wasn't the real Virat Kohli. I was seeing his real self in patches during this Asia Cup. But, I saw the real Virat Kohli when he scored the last 50 of his innings. When he scored his hundred, it felt like Virat Kohli was scoring at will and he was getting his form back,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.
"Why the 29 centuries matter to me is because I feel he is the greatest batter of all time. Those 29 centuries that are left for him will be difficult. It took him sometime to get to his 71st one. But now he won't stop."
India will next play white-ball series against Australia and South Africa. Also, the team will look at these fixtures as preparation for T20 World Cup.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.