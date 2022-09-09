Asia Cup 2022 | It was my day as I was getting wickets in powerplay. States Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has remarked that it was his day as he bowled a fantastic spell and picked five wickets against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022. He also admitted that the new ball swung a lot in the match and he used it to his advantage very well providing important breakthroughs in powerplay.

India finished off their campaign in the Asia Cup 2022 with a 101-run win against Afghanistan. Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar played a significant role in the match. Batting first, India piled up a huge total of 212/2 courtesy of Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 122 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar ran through the opposition’s top order as he picked a five-wicket haul. He conceded only four runs from his quota including a maiden over and restricted batters from freeing their arms.

Reflecting on his magical spell, Bhuvneshwar stated that it was a great day for him as he was getting wickets whenever he bowled,

“It was my day as I was getting the wickets (in the powerplay). If you look at the white ball it doesn’t swing much, but it did swing a lot today. I think wherever I was bowling, I was getting wickets," Bhuvneshwar told broadcasters, quoted by News18.

Earlier, India suffered losses in two crucial matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Bhubaneshwar Kumar conceded runs in slog overs in both games which also played a part in the defeat. Bhuvneshwar revealed that he wasn’t getting much swing in both matches.

“If you look at those two matches - one against Pakistan and the other one against Sri Lanka, there wasn’t much swing. It’s quite unpredictable with the white ball," he explained.