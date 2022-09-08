WATCH | Australian fielders produce a brain-fade moment to hand Kane Williamson an escape

Australia are up against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series and are leading by 1-0. However, in the second game, the tables have turned as New Zealand restricted visitors to a low total of 195/9 in the second game. Trent Boult picked four wickets for New Zealand while Matt Henry scalped three. In response, New Zealand had started on a disappointing note as they were reduced to 33/4 at the time of writing. However, the talking point of the innings was Kane Williamson’s run-out survival in a bizarre way.