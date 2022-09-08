WATCH | Australian fielders produce a brain-fade moment to hand Kane Williamson an escape

Today at 3:41 PM
The mistake of handing a lifeline to a quality batter usually turns out costly for many teams and they might lose the game eventually. After posting a huge target to chase for New Zealand, Australia did the same mistake letting Kane Williamson survive a run-out as fielders had a brain-fade moment.
Australia are up against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series and are leading by 1-0. However, in the second game, the tables have turned as New Zealand restricted visitors to a low total of 195/9 in the second game. Trent Boult picked four wickets for New Zealand while Matt Henry scalped three. In response, New Zealand had started on a disappointing note as they were reduced to 33/4 at the time of writing. However, the talking point of the innings was Kane Williamson’s run-out survival in a bizarre way.
Mitchell Starc started the proceedings for Australia and Kane Williamson was facing the last delivery of the over. He blocked a back-off length delivery to the right of the cover fielder but there was a mix-up between both batters. Sean Abbott stopped the ball but threw it wide of the keeper and that allowed Williamson to get back in time.
Mayhem in the middle #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/FzBY9SuKHD— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 8, 2022
