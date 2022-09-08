T20 World Cup 2022 | India to take on Australia and New Zealand in warm-up fixtures

First Round warm-ups of the forthcoming Men's T20 World Cup will take place from October 10 to 13, with Super 12 teams to play on October 17 and 19. The First Round teams will begin their preparations in Melbourne, with matches split between the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Junction Oval. On the other hand, teams who have already booked their place in the Super 12 stage will play all warm-up fixtures over two match days in Brisbane on October 17 and 19. These games will be played at The Gabba and Allan Border Field.