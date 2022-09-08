sport iconCricket

    T20 World Cup 2022 | India to take on Australia and New Zealand in warm-up fixtures

    India have a lot to worry about ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:00 PM

    India will go up against Australia and New Zealand – both at the Gabba – on October 17 and 19 respectively in their warm-up fixtures for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The official warm-up fixtures for all 16 participating teams of the T20 World Cup have been announced, set to begin on October 10.

    First Round warm-ups of the forthcoming Men's T20 World Cup will take place from October 10 to 13, with Super 12 teams to play on October 17 and 19. The First Round teams will begin their preparations in Melbourne, with matches split between the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Junction Oval. On the other hand, teams who have already booked their place in the Super 12 stage will play all warm-up fixtures over two match days in Brisbane on October 17 and 19. These games will be played at The Gabba and Allan Border Field.

    Hosts Australia will play their only official warm-up match against Rohit Sharma's India on October 17 at The Gabba. The Men in Blue will also face New Zealand on October 19 at the same venue.

    The four warm-up matches at The Gabba on October 17 and 19 will be broadcast live by the ICC's Global Broadcast Partner Star Sports, which means both India's matches will be telecasted.

    Here's the full list of warm-up fixtures for ICC World Cup 2022:

    Oct 10- West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval

    Oct 10 - Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval

    Oct 10 - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG

    Oct 11 - Namibia v Ireland, MCG

    Oct 12 - West Indies v Netherlands, MCG

    Oct 13 - Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval

    Oct 13 - Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval

    Oct 13 - Scotland v UAE, MCG

    Oct 17 - Australia v India, The Gabba

    Oct 17 - New Zealand v South Africa, Allan Border Field

    Oct 17 - England v Pakistan, The Gabba

    Oct 17 - Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field

    Oct 19 - Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba

    Oct 19 - Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field

    Oct 19 - New Zealand v India, The Gabba

