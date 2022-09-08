Reports | Nepal’s skipper Sandeep Lamichhane accused of raping a minor

Lamichhane, a well-known leg-spinner, replaced Gyanendra Malla as the country's skipper in 2021. He formerly captioned the Under-19 Nepal cricket team as well in 2016 during the Asia Cup. Later, he led the team for Asian Cricket Council World Cup Qualifier, and also played in Everest Premier League, Nepal's domestic T20 franchise tournament. There, he led the Kathmandu Kings XI in last December.