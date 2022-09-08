Reports | Nepal’s skipper Sandeep Lamichhane accused of raping a minor

Today at 3:38 PM
As per multiple reports, including ANI, Nepali captain Sandeep Lamichhane has been accused of rape by a 17-year-old girl on Wednesday. Nepali police have reportedly initiated a probe against Lamichhane, who is currently in the Caribbean for CPL, after a rape complaint by the minor girl.
According to multiple reports, first on onlinekhabar.com, Kathmandu Valley Police Office chief Rabindra Prasad Dhanuk has confirmed that they have launched an investigation against their national cricket team's captain Sandeep Lamichhane. Lamichhane has been accused of rape by a 17-year-old girl, who has been sent for a health check-up.
Kathmandu police have filed a case in this regard against Lamichhane, who is currently in the Caribbean to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He, however, is yet to give a statement about the serious allegations against him.
"We are very sensitive to such incidents. Police have made the alleged rape survivor undergo a health checkup and launched an investigation," a report in Nepali news portal 'Online Khabar quoted Rabindra Prasad Dhanuk, Chief of Kathmandu Valley Police.
Lamichhane, a well-known leg-spinner, replaced Gyanendra Malla as the country's skipper in 2021. He formerly captioned the Under-19 Nepal cricket team as well in 2016 during the Asia Cup. Later, he led the team for Asian Cricket Council World Cup Qualifier, and also played in Everest Premier League, Nepal's domestic T20 franchise tournament. There, he led the Kathmandu Kings XI in last December.
Nepal Police starts investigation over alleged rape complaint against Nepali national Cricket team Captain Sandeep Lamichhane, after a minor aged 17 lodged the case, stated Nepal Police in a statement— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022
(Photo courtesy: Sandeep Lamichhane's Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/3HK386a6n5
