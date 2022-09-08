Not underdogs anymore, now we have good chances clinching T20 World Cup, proclaims Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka’s star batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has made a bold statement, saying their side have now got a good chance of winning the upcoming T20 World Cup. Rajapaksa has also remarked that after their impressive show in the ongoing Asia Cup, they are no longer considered to be the ‘underdogs.’

Sri Lanka got off to an embarrassing defeat against Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup but roared back in style with three successive wins in the tournament. As result, they have entered the final and will be locking horns with Pakistan on September 11 for the elusive trophy. The two sides will play

Following the results, Bhanuka Rajapaksa believes that Sri Lanka can not be called 'underdogs' anymore after their scintillating performance in the ongoing tournament in the UAE. In fact, Rajapaksa claims with the form they are in, they can even win the next T20 World Cup.

"After the statements that we have made, I don’t think we could be called underdogs anymore. I think so far we have done it quite well and we have a really good chance of clinching the World Cup," Rajapaksa said, as quoted by the ICC.

Further, Rajapaksa pointed out that their 'underdogs' tag ahead of the Asia Cup helped them perform even better, including a memorable win against India, which effectively knocked them out of the tournament. Rajapaksa played an important knock there, scoring an unbeaten 25 off 17 balls, to guide his side to chase down a stiff target of 174 with a ball and six wickets to spare.

"We were underdogs from the time that we came to the UAE. We all know how Pakistan and India are on their day," Rajapaksa added.

"So, we had less pressure and all we wanted to do was prove a point to the world, especially to our nation because with all the crisis happening back home this is the only thing with which we could bring a smile to their faces."