If I was Rohit Sharma, I would make it clear I don't want any 135 line length bowlers like Avesh Khan, claims Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram has urged Rohit Sharma to have a word with his fast bowlers and make his intentions clear, stating the pacers are not fulfilling their purpose in the squad. He took Avesh Khan as an example, highlighting how the quick was not bowling at his usual rapid pace as required by the team.
Wasim Akram has hit out with criticism at the Indian fast-bowling pack after the contingent underperformed in the ongoing Asia Cup leading to the team's elimination. Following good showings in the group stages, the side succumbed to successive run chases in the Super Four phase as Pakistan and Sri Lanka managed to reach targets of 182 and 174 respectively.
A major cause behind the slump was Jasprit Bumrah's absence from the squad as he still recovering from injury but is expected to be back before the World T20 Down Under in October. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been largely exceptional, even he had lapses in the tournament while Arshdeep Singh failed to remain economical on the big stage.
"My question is that how will you find, how will you replace bowlers, just 3-4 games before the World Cup?” legendary Pakistan pacer Akram questioned on Star Sports.
As for Avesh Khan, the 29-year-old was humiliated by Hong Kong, conceding 53 runs in his four overs while scalping just one wicket. The performance was enough to ring his death knell in the team and saw him being replaced by Deepak Chahar in the squad owing to illness. Khan has been a regular fixture of the lineup since the World T20 last year but his average reads a dismal 32.46 after 15 T20Is with an even worse economy rate of 9.10.
“If I was Rohit Sharma, I will tell Avesh Khan that Avesh, I want you to bowl 140+, if you cannot bowl, please tell me. I don’t want any 135 line length bowlers,” Akram raved.
“His sole purpose is to bowl quick, and if he cannot do that what is the point of having him in the team. That’s why I want the skipper of India to have a word his his fast bowlers,” the former international further added.
India will play its final encounter in the Asia Cup's 15th edition against Afghanistan on Thursday, before heading home to take on Australia and South Africa in successive three-match T20I series just ahead of the ICC marquee event next month.
