If I was Rohit Sharma, I would make it clear I don't want any 135 line length bowlers like Avesh Khan, claims Wasim Akram

As for Avesh Khan, the 29-year-old was humiliated by Hong Kong, conceding 53 runs in his four overs while scalping just one wicket. The performance was enough to ring his death knell in the team and saw him being replaced by Deepak Chahar in the squad owing to illness. Khan has been a regular fixture of the lineup since the World T20 last year but his average reads a dismal 32.46 after 15 T20Is with an even worse economy rate of 9.10.