Asia Cup 2022 | There is uncertainty in Indian camp, reckons Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar is of the opinion that there is a sense of uncertainty in the Indian camp and they don’t need to change their captain again. Akhtar further added that India’s early exit from the Asia Cup will be a wake up call for them and they will figure out their final XI for T20 World Cup.

Asia Cup 2022 has been a disappointing campaign for the Indian team as they exited the tournament. India suffered two defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the super four and were knocked out as a result. Rohit Sharma has been on the radar and his captaincy has been heavily criticized. Several former cricketers have voiced out their opinion against captaincy calls by Rohit.

Shoaib Akhtar has come out with a different perspective saying there is uncertainty in the Indian camp but this early exit from the tournament will be a wake-up call for them.

"You don't have to change the captain again. Rohit Sharma is looking uncomfortable, he is shouting and screaming. There is uncertainty in the Indian camp. In hindsight, this is a good wake-up call for India. Now, India know what their final XI should be, especially with the T20 World Cup coming up," Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Indian bowling leaked runs in both the games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Also, Ravindra Jadeja’s unavailability seems to be harming the Indian team as they played with only five first-choice bowlers. Rohit had admitted after the two losses that things haven’t gone India’s way.

Akhtar believes that Rohit needs to work a little bit on his captaincy.

"I do not think India played very poorly; they did not play well, that is a fact, but there is a rise after every fall, and this fall might help them in the World Cup. India should not be disheartened, but they should learn from this. They should find their final playing XI. Rohit Sharma has to sharpen up his captaincy as well," he explained.